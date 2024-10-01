Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes 25km off South Island; More than 10,000 report shaking

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Over 10,000 people have reported feeling the magnitude-5 earthquake. Photo / GeoNet

Over 10,000 people have reported feeling the magnitude-5 earthquake. Photo / GeoNet

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake has struck the top of the South Island this evening.

The quake struck 25km northeast of Seddon, Marlborough at a depth of 9km at 5.49pm and caused “moderate” shaking, GeoNet said.

Within 10 minutes, over 10,000 people had reported feeling the shake through the GeoNet website.

Herald staff in Parliament felt an initial jolt before a moderate shaking set in, for about 7 seconds. Parliament House is on base isolators and it felt like it was rolling.

“The quake felt like it went on for quite some time, though that could’ve just been anxiety after the shaking - wasn’t anything severe, but definitely noticeable. Felt like rolling,” a Herald reporter said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“It was not severe enough to warrant a drop, cover and hold but it was getting close to it,” another said.

GeoNet said the quake may have been felt in Blenheim, Cheviot, Eketahuna, French Pass, Hanmer Springs, Kaikoura, Levin, Martinborough, Masterton, Motueka, Nelson, Paraparaumu, Picton, Seddon, St Arnaud, Wellington, and surrounding localities.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand