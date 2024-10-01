Over 10,000 people have reported feeling the magnitude-5 earthquake. Photo / GeoNet

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake has struck the top of the South Island this evening.

The quake struck 25km northeast of Seddon, Marlborough at a depth of 9km at 5.49pm and caused “moderate” shaking, GeoNet said.

Within 10 minutes, over 10,000 people had reported feeling the shake through the GeoNet website.

Herald staff in Parliament felt an initial jolt before a moderate shaking set in, for about 7 seconds. Parliament House is on base isolators and it felt like it was rolling.

“The quake felt like it went on for quite some time, though that could’ve just been anxiety after the shaking - wasn’t anything severe, but definitely noticeable. Felt like rolling,” a Herald reporter said.