More than 14,000 people reported that they felt the earthquake. Photo / GeoNet

More than 14,000 people reported that they felt the earthquake. Photo / GeoNet

A 4.9 magnitude earthquake has struck 15km east of Picton and has been felt in Wellington.

GeoNet reported it was 35km deep and happened at 4pm.

“An afternoon shakeup for central NZ with a M4.9 earthquake, with moderate shaking”, GeoNet posted on social media platform X.

More than 14,000 people reported that they felt the shake.