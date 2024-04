More than 10,000 people reported feeling the shake. Photo / GeoNet

More than 10,000 people reported feeling the shake. Photo / GeoNet

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake has struck the North Island tonight, causing light shaking in Taranaki.

The quake, situated 70km north-east of French Pass at a depth of 81km, caused “light shaking” near Waverley, said GeoNet.

More than 10,000 people reported feeling the shake on the GeoNet website.

M5.2 quake causing light shaking near Waverley https://t.co/uRfnDPRXRL — GeoNet (@geonet) April 30, 2024

More to come