Magnitude 4.3 earthquake wakes Hawke's Bay

The quake, located 10km southwest of Hastings, jolted the region at 6.35am. Image / Google Maps

A tremor measuring 4.3 has rocked the centre of the North Island this morning.

The quake, located 10km southwest of Hastings, jolted the region at 6.35am.

More than 4000 people have reported feeling the tremor, which was 35 km deep.

Geonet said the shaking was light close to the epicentre.

It said the tremor was likely felt in Dannevirke, Feilding, Hastings, Hunterville, Napier, Pongaroa, Pōrangahau, Taihape, Tūrangi, Waipukurau, Wairoa and surrounding localities.

Hawke's Bay locals have posted about the quake, saying they certainly felt it.

"Nothing light about that!" posted Heather Brunsdon.

"Well, that's one way to wake up on a Thursday!" posted the Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group.