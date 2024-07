A screenshot of a GeoNet map showing the location of a 4.1 earthquake near Pōrangahau. Photo / GeoNet

By RNZ

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck within 5km of Pōrangahau in southern Hawke’s Bay this morning.

It occurred at 6.59am and caused “moderate” shaking, according to GeoNet.

The quake may have been felt in central North Island towns such as Castlepoint, Dannevirke, Eketahuna, Feilding and Hastings, GeoNet said.

So far, 69 people have reported feeling the shake through the GeoNet website.