From left, Taylor Wallbank, Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono and Katherine Winitana.

Step into the fairy-tale world of Mozart’s triumphant The Magic Flute in this special fundraising concert in support of Hawke’s Bay’s Festival Opera.

Premiering mere months before Mozart’s untimely death, The Magic Flute is a story full of characters motivated by passion or hate, but all in search of the ultimate truth.

This celebrated opera is widely believed to be one of the most magically heart-stopping compositions ever written, featuring many recognisable melodies that have stood the test of time.

The Magic Flute in Concert is a semi-staged performance, presenting a condensed version of Mozart’s enchanting opera.

Some of Aotearoa New Zealand’s finest operatic talent, choruses from Hawke’s Bay Festival Opera and Project Prima Volta join the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra on stage.

Featuring New Zealand Aria winner, Lexus Song Quest finalist and Project Prima Volta graduate, Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono in the role of Tamino, with conductor Jose Aparicio and a cast of performers with links to the Hawke’s Bay region.

The Magic Flute in Concert is a special fundraising concert to support Festival Opera and the Hawke’s Bay region after the devastating weather of early 2023.

All proceeds from this concert go to Festival Opera to support their work to bring opera to communities in Hawke’s Bay.

On at the Napier Municipal Theatre, September 25 at 7.30pm, tickets from eventfinda.co.nz