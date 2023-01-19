Madame Fancy Pants. Picture / Supplied.

Independent Cuba St boutique store Madame Fancy Pants will close its doors this summer after 16 years of business in Wellington – but it’s not the end of the story for the retailer.

Founder Claire Terry announced today the store will reopen in Greytown, and for Wellingtonians who can’t make the commute over the hill the store will also continue online.

“We’ve loved our time in Cuba Street and it will always be special to us. I want to thank our amazing customers and community for their support over the years and hope to see you in our Greytown store!.”

The store will close on February 23 and is the latest retailer to call it quits in the capital.

Last week Hurricane Denim founder David Byrne announced the store would close forever after three decades of trade.

A post on the store’s Facebook page cited lease renewal as a reason for closing the doors and Byrne told Stuff he will be relocating to Japan to support his wife who is serving as New Zealand’s trade commissioner.

He also cited health concerns after suffering a heart attack last year.

Another Wellington icon, Gubbs Shoes, shut the doors over Christmas after business slowed so much it became untenable.

The iconic family store was established in 1946 by Laurie Gubb with the help of a rehabilitation loan on his return from World War II.

But the shop on Wakefield St suffered in the wake of Covid-19, with Julie Gubb telling the Herald last year she had no intention of “twiddling her thumbs” in an empty shop.

“Quite frankly I don’t want to stand around in the shop twiddling my thumbs half the time when I could be helping with grandchildren and doing something else.”