Machete-wielding Christchurch tenant allegedly charges neighbour, hospitalises another

Ben Leahy
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

A Christchurch man has charged a neighbour with a machete, threatening to cleave his head open. Photo / Thinkstock

A Christchurch man has charged a neighbour with a machete, threatening to cleave his head open. Photo / Thinkstock

A Christchurch man allegedly attacked one of his neighbours, breaking their ribs and putting them in hospital, after earlier threatening another with a machete, the Tenancy Tribunal has found.

The man’s alleged actions in April and May landed him in prison and led to him being evicted from his Hillmorton

