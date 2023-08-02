Voyager 2023 media awards

Maadi Cup rowing: Hamilton Boy’s High School stripped of North Island titles after admitting rule breaches

Amy Wiggins
By
5 mins to read
Hamilton Boys' High School was stripped of eight medals and a shield after being found in breach of regatta rules. Photo / Tim Clayton

Rule breaches have seen the Hamilton Boys’ High School rowing teams stripped of the 2022 Derbyshire Shield for overall champion school at the North Island Secondary School Championships, as well as gold medals in eight

Gold medals and trophies stripped from Hamilton Boys’ High School rowers

