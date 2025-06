At least one house in Lyttelton has been hit by a landslide this evening forcing the evacuations of others. USAR, Police and Fire were all seen going door to door. Photo / George Heard

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

At least one house in Lyttelton has been hit by a landslide this evening forcing the evacuations of others. USAR, Police and Fire were all seen going door to door. Photo / George Heard

Multiple homes have been evacuated from Lyttelton, near Christchurch tonight after a landslide came down.

A witness reported at least one house was hit by the slip, and Urban Search and Rescue, Police and Fire and Emergency were seen going door-to-door.

At least one house in Lyttelton has been hit by a landslide this evening forcing the evacuations of others. USAR, Police and Fire were all seen going door to door. Photo / George Heard

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said three units were called out about 9.05pm.