Two people were rescued after their boat capsized in Lyttelton Harbour this morning. Photo / George Heard

Two people have been rescued after a boat capsized in Lyttelton Harbour near Christchurch this morning.

Emergency services were called about 9.30am after reports of a boat capsize near Ripapa Island.

They were found huddling on rocks, with multiple scrapes and scratches, Rachel McKenzie, of Canterbury Coastguard, said.

Both were wearing lifejackets and had been well-prepared, she said.