The sledgehammer-wielding masked man struck while the mall was busy.

Police are investigating a dramatic day-time robbery after a man in a balaclava, wielding a sledgehammer, smashed his way into a cash exchange at a West Auckland mall and took a bag load of cash.

Police said they responded to reports of a man carrying a large box with a long-handled sledgehammer inside it near LynnMall on Sunday around 11.30am.

“As he approached the shopping centre, he has pulled a balaclava over his face before using the sledgehammer to smash his way through the side window. Staff inside the store staff sheltered in the rear office,” a police spokesperson said.

Video footage of the brazen heist shows the thief throwing himself onto the counter to reach the till which he then rips out and empties into a bag.

He then runs off from the store as a desperate shop worker phones for help.

During the incident, a shopkeeper can be seen at the back corner of the store.

“Thankfully, no one was injured, but Police acknowledge the incident was distressing for the workers involved.”

A police spokesperson said the robber fled from the mall to an awaiting car.

The vehicle was then spotted running a red light on Clarke St and was last seen at the intersection of Clarke St and Rankin Ave.

“The investigation into this incident in ongoing and Police are asking for anyone who may have dashcam footage of that area between 11.15am-11.45am on Sunday 12 November to please come forward,” they said.

Information can be given by contacting police on 105 or online, quoting the file number 231112/9230.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Caitlan Johnston is a breaking news reporter based in Waikato. She joined the Herald in 2022.