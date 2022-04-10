A police officer stands outside the Louis Vuitton and Gucci stores in downtown Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Several ram-raid incidents have been reported around Auckland overnight - including at two luxury boutiques downtown.

Police were called to the Louis Vuitton and Gucci stores on Queen St just after midnight after reports that a vehicle had smashed through both stores in an alleged burglary.

Photos taken at the scene show the front door windows at both stores smashed and glass and debris littered on the footpath.

A white car understood to be that involved in the ram-raid can also be seen with its parking lights still on.

A photographer told the Herald a woman at the scene, who identified herself as the owner, said this was the second time such an incident had happened in weeks.

Police were also called to Minami Motors in Mt Wellington late last night after reports that a vehicle had also been used in a ram-raid there.

A witness said the vehicle was left at the scene and those involved had fled.

Police have been approached for more information.