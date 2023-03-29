A lucky Powerball player from Wellington will be enjoying a midweek windfall after winning $7m in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

A lucky Lotto player is walking away as a multi-millionaire after this evening’s midweek draw.

One ticket is now worth $7 million, comprised of $6m from Powerball first division and $1m from Lotto first division.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Wellington.

Strike Four, meanwhile, carried over tonight and will be worth $1m on Saturday, making it a must-be-won draw.

The winner tonight becomes the sixth Powerball multi-millionaire of 2023, and the win comes just over a week after a Canterbury player won a $15.5m Powerball prize.



