She said the incident occurred just before 12pm. Photo / Supplied

A woman and her two children have had a lucky escape this morning after a large tree branch fell onto and smashed their car’s windscreen.

The woman, who did not want to be named, said she was taking her two children to the movies and was driving down Monument Rd when the branch struck the vehicle.

“Out of the blue the loudest bang, couldn’t see anything, children screamed, thankfully I managed to pull over despite the wet road.”

She said the incident happened just before 12pm and the area was an “accident waiting to happen” as the road was covered in overhanging pine trees and their debris.

Her vehicle following the incident. Photo / Supplied

“My first thought was I’ve got to look after my kids and make sure that I can get out of this safely. And I had no idea what had happened because I was covered in glass and the windscreen was completely shattered and I couldn’t see anything.”

While the woman said she feels okay now, she doesn’t think it will stay that way.

“Just having to wash the kids, and make sure they don’t have glass in their eyes and things like that.”

Her windscreen following the incident. Photo / Supplied

She told the Herald she was in the process of reporting the situation to the council.

“It was a really lucky escape, and just so grateful that the kids are okay.

“I’ll be having a large wine.”

The family were driving when the branch struck. Photo / Supplied







