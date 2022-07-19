LPG trailer catches fire on highway near Nelson

Emergency services were called to the fire on State Highway 6 at about 9.30am. Photo / Supplied

Emergency services were called to the fire on State Highway 6 at about 9.30am. Photo / Supplied

A fire broke out on a trailer carrying LPG bottles near Nelson this morning.

Emergency services were called to the fire on State Highway 6 at 9.30am.

A police spokesperson said they received a report that there was smoke coming from the rear of a truck.

Photos from the scene show LPG bottles on a trailer.

Fire and Emergency NZ requested police attendance to assist with traffic management.

The cab has now been detached from the trailer unit, which is the part that appeared to be on fire, they said.

LPG trailer on fire on SH6 in Nelson. Photo / Supplied

The fire was extinguished at 10am.

Traffic is currently being diverted down Eighty-Eight Valley Rd from SH6.

A Fenz spokesperson said they were called to smoke coming from a trailer and sent six fire trucks to the scene.