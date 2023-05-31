The incident happened in July last year. Photo / NZME

A woman who told police and a mental health team she wanted to commit “suicide by cop” before chasing a doctor down the street with a crossbow has been sentenced to intensive supervision.

Jade Follett, who was charged under the name Joshua Gary Follett, appeared in the Hutt Valley District Court today for sentencing, having pleaded guilty to the offending.

Judge Michael Mika said Follett was at a house in Alicetown, Lower Hutt on July 25 last year when police approached the property with a duly authorised officer (DAO) to assist with a mental health assessment.

The DAO was a health professional with authorisation to perform certain functions and use certain powers under the Mental Health Act.

Follett yelled out to the mental health team to “f*** off” before opening the door slightly, holding a long pole with a knife attached to the end.

She called out that she intended to “suicide by cop” and that the Armed Offenders Squad should be called. Police and the mental health team retreated.

Follett then came out onto the deck and aimed a crossbow at the group, and followed them around the property pointing the crossbow towards them, Judge Mika said.

She chased the doctor down the street, threatening him with the crossbow, and threw a piece of wood at a police car when police drove past to pick up the doctor.

Follett then went back to the house, then walked down another street towards a police car, holding the crossbow and a tomahawk. She attacked a DHB vehicle with the tomahawk, smashing windows and slashing a tyre.

She went back to her house and got into a car, which she drove towards police at speed. Police quickly reversed and pulled over to get out of the way, and Follett sped away.

Police found cannabis when they searched her house.

Follett earlier pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon, two counts of dangerous driving, assault with a weapon, and possession of cannabis.

Judge Mika said Follett appeared to be “genuinely remorseful for this offending”, which occurred “during a period of mental ill health”. Follett was currently stable, working part-time, and had completed 12 counselling sessions.

He said Follett “most importantly knows what needs to be done so as to not return to mental ill health”.

She had already spent 10 months on restrictive bail conditions and the focus now should be on rehabilitation, he said.

“I find that a further punitive sentence ... is not necessary.”

He sentenced her to 12 months of intensive supervision, with special conditions she attend an assessment for drug and alcohol counselling, and an assessment for anger and violence counselling.

He also disqualified her from driving for six months, but backdated the disqualification to the date of the offence in July 2022.