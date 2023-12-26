Lower Hutt residents should ‘stop pooing’ if they want to stop the city stinking - advisor

Seaview Wastewater Plant in Lower Hutt. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Lower Hutt’s council have been advised to “stop pooing” if they want to stop a terrible stench wafting across the region in time for a highly-anticipated music festival.

The Seaview wastewater treatment plant is the source of the stink, and those in the area say it’s so terrible it makes them gag.

In a November council meeting, Mayor Campbell Barry asked what could be done to minimise the pong before thousands of people descend on the Hutt for Juicy Fest - which international superstars T-Pain and Ashanti are set to headline.

Stuff reports strategic advisor Bruce Hodgins said people could “stop pooing”.

“Thanks, I will let everyone know,” the Mayor responded.

Juicy Fest is being held at Hutt Park - very close to the treatment plant.

Seaview Wastewater Plant in Lower Hutt, 21 November, 2023. NZ Herald photograph by Mark Mitchell

The current plan for the festival is to hope the wind blows the other way, taking the smell with it.

As the wastewater plant is currently having its biofilters replaced, the stench is more intense than usual.

Wellington Water acknowledged the odour levels have been uncomfortable, unpleasant and a long-term issue.

The water services provider is working with Hutt City Council on planning future upgrades to improve the plant’s performance.

As the smell continues, Greater Wellington Regional Council (GWRC) has issued $70,000 worth of fines for offensive and objectionable odour beyond the boundary of the plant since October 31.

There have been more than 100 complaints about the smell between then and December 12, prompting GWRC to launch an investigation in November.

Wellington Water, plant operator Veolia, Hutt City Council, and Upper Hutt City Council have all been subsequently fined due to breaches of consent conditions and abatement notices.

The biofilter replacement is due to be finished in mid-February.