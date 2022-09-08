Mayor Campbell Barry wants to crack down on street racers. File photo / Georgina Campbell

Mayor Campbell Barry wants to crack down on street racers. File photo / Georgina Campbell

Lower Hutt mayor Campbell Barry plans to bring in a new bylaw to tackle street racing if he is re-elected.

Street racers have been "causing havoc" for residents and businesses "for too long", Barry said in a statement.

"It's time to introduce measures that help crack down on the issue," he said.

An anti-cruising bylaw would restrict where street racers can cruise legally and would give police more tools to respond to issues that arise, and make it easier to hold street racers accountable.

"I've seen and heard first hand the relentless toll these congregations of street racers have on people and business in our communities — it's unacceptable and needs to stop," Barry said.

"This is not just about stopping street racing - this is about preventing violence and intimidation that is sometimes associated with it.

"Communities like Petone, Seaview and many others simply don't deserve to be kept up all night only to find their streets in tatters the next morning."

Christchurch City Council also has a bylaw restricting cruising across the city.

The bylaw would complement Local Government New Zealand's nationwide working group and prospective action plan to effectively enforce existing law.

"While this is a nationwide issue and LGNZ's work will go some way to address it, we need to take action in our own neighbourhoods now," Barry said.

"I'm looking forward to the new council progressing this so we can kick street racing to the kerb."