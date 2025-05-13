Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Lower Hutt man in critical condition following assault, police investigate

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Principals question $100m maths spend, ex-cop faces porn probe, US and China agree to major tariff reductions.
  • Police are investigating after a Lower Hutt man was critically injured last night.
  • A 50 year old found at a Randwick Rd address with injuries from a serious assault.
  • Police say residents in the Randwick Rd area will see a high presence of officers over the next few days.

A Lower Hutt man is in critical condition following a serious assault in Lower Hutt last night.

Police were called to a Randwick Rd address about 8pm where a 50 year old man was found in critical condition with injuries from a assault.

A scene guard was put in place overnight and an examination will take place today.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Detective Inspector Haley Ryan said police were putting together what and when the incident occurred and who may have been involved.

“Residents in the Randwick Rd area will see a high presence of Police over the next few days,” she said.

“Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the Randwick Rd area in the last few days.”

Police want any Randwick Rd residents who have CCTV or dashcam footage to help advance their enquiries.

“Please contact us via 105 either online or over the phone referencing file number: 250512/6924.″

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand