13 May, 2025 03:45 AM 2 mins to read

Police are investigating after a Lower Hutt man was critically injured last night.

A 50 year old found at a Randwick Rd address with injuries from a serious assault.

Police say residents in the Randwick Rd area will see a high presence of officers over the next few days.

A Lower Hutt man is in critical condition following a serious assault in Lower Hutt last night.

Police were called to a Randwick Rd address about 8pm where a 50 year old man was found in critical condition with injuries from a assault.

A scene guard was put in place overnight and an examination will take place today.