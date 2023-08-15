The case was discussed today in Hutt Valley District Court.

The man accused of a hit and run which killed a young woman in Lower Hutt was given a stern warning by the Judge for pulling gang signs to his supporters.

The 35-year-old, who has interim name suppression, is facing charges of dangerous driving causing death and failing to stop to ascertain injury in relation to the hit and run which killed 27-year-old Megan Finlayson.

He appeared in the Hutt Valley District Court on Tuesday which was packed with his supporters. He appeared via audio-visual link, and immediately pulled a gang sign as some supporters giggled in the public gallery and returned the gesture.

The court was promptly cleared of all supporters who had made a sound. Further supporters were cleared shortly after for giggling during the proceedings, which caused the group to erupt in loud shouts of gang slogans.

Many members also pulled gang signs with their hands as security moved them away.

At the culmination of the hearing, Judge Nicola Wills gave the few remaining supporters a strict warning.

“If that same nonsense continues on in the next appearance you will not be allowed in the public gallery, and to the defendant, if you carry on like that you will be blocked from the screen.

“I will turn the screen off if you do that again.”

The defendant apologised, saying he was just greeting his family but Judge Wills said it was “a bit more than that”.

The man was remanded in custody and will reappear in court on August 29.

Police were called to the scene outside Pomare Station on Eastern Hutt Rd about 7am on August 1, but were too late to save Finlayson, who had been critically injured.

The defendant was arrested without incident in Hunterville on August 4 afternoon, shortly after the court granted a warrant for his arrest.

A spokesperson for the Finlayson family told the Herald her death was senseless.

Megan Finlayson, aged 27, from Hutt Valley was killed in a hit and run outside the Pomare train station in Hutt Valley on August 2.

“There was no reason why someone so young and full of potential had to have their life and future taken away from them.”

They described Finlayson as “an incredible sister, an amazing aunty, beloved daughter and faithful friend to many”.

