Louise Nicholas 'hit the roof' when Wally Haumaha appointed as deputy police commissioner

Acting Prime Minister and New Zealand First leader Winston Peters announced an inquiry into the process which led to Haumaha's appointment as the new deputy commissioner, following a Herald investigation which revealed Louise Nicholas' anger at his promotion.

By , Jared Savage and Phil Kitchin
EXCLUSIVE: Louise Nicholas has worked for years to help change police culture but called for a crisis meeting when Wally Haumaha - friends of the men she accused of raping her -was appointed deputy commissioner.

New deputy police commissioner Wally Haumaha questioned why Louise Nicholas publicly accused his friends in the police of raping her in the 1980s and continued to support them after the scandal broke, according to interviews

