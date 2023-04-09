Louis Rāpihana pictured in April 2020 at a Covid-19 roadblock set up on State Highway 35. Photo / Alan Gibson

Ōpōtiki is mourning the loss of “staunch leader” Louis Rāpihana who is being remembered for his “huge energy, boundless enthusiasm” and ability to bring people together.

Ōpōtiki District Council mayor David Moore said the former councillor had always been a “rock to lean on” and a “very special person”.

Moore told the Rotorua Daily Post Ōpōtiki had “lost a great leader” who “made a difference to inclusion of Māori people”.

“I have known Louis since he was a baby, he lived next door to my parents.”

Moore, who ran against Rāpihana in last year’s mayoralty race, said they remained on “very good terms.

“It’s a little bit fresh for me. I am just missing my friend. I am sure lots of others will be doing the same thing.”

In a Facebook post on Saturday Ōpōtiki District Council shared pictures that captured Rāpihana’s “warmth, wit, integrity and the strength with which he represented the whole community at our council table.

“It is with deep sadness that council adds their condolences on the loss of our former councillor.”

The list of all that he achieved at council would grow “as we all remember and talk of his many accomplishments,” the post said.

“We pass on our aroha and support to his whānau and all those who are feeling his loss so deeply at this time.

“Kua hinga te totara I Te Waonui-a-Tāne – the totara tree has fallen in Tāne’s great forest.”

In the 2020 lockdown, Rāpihana helped co-ordinate the Te Whānau a Apanui response to Covid-19- supporting vulnerable community members and manning border closures.

Local Government New Zealand said Rāpihana would be remembered for his “huge energy, boundless enthusiasm” and ability to bring people together.

“Rāpihana was an active member of the LGNZ Te Maruata and Young Elected Member networks.”

He had an “unwavering commitment” to representing the community and diversity and inclusion in local government, it said.

Rotorua list MP Tamati Coffey also paid tribute to Rāpihana, saying he had gone “way too soon.

“Whether you knew him through iwi politics, or local government, or our rainbow community, this is truly sad when a rangatira gone before his time, is taken,” he said.

Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell said tears would be “flowing across the country at the loss of such an incredible and inspiring leader”.

“You were a staunch leader for your Te Whānau a Apanui iwi and someone I warmly considered a brother in local government with shared aspirations to better our communities.”