Lotto has been struck in Murupara and Tauranga.

Twenty-four players nationwide each won $10,422 with Lotto Second Division in last night’s live Lotto draw while two took out Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $18,918, Lotteries New Zealand said in a media statement.

Winning tickets were sold at Four Square Murupara and Tauranga City Lotto.

The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at New World in Balclutha and on MyLotto to a player from Clutha.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following locations:

MyLotto - Far North

MyLotto - Rodney

Dairy Flat Food Mart & Liquor - Dairy Flat

Victoria Street Lotto & Newsagency - Auckland Central

Amigo’s Dairy, Stationery & Lotto - Mt Roskill

New World Papatoetoe - Papatoetoe

Hunters Plaza Lotto - Papatoetoe

MyLotto - Manukau

The Bookshop and Lotto x2 - Huntly

Tauranga City Lotto - Tauranga

Caltex Tirau - Tīrau

Countdown Tokoroa - Tokoroa

Four Square Murupara - Murupara

MyLotto - Lower Hutt

MyLotto - Wellington

MyLotto - Carterton

Fresh Choice Tākaka - Tākaka

MyLotto - Tasman

MyLotto - Christchurch City

MyLotto (+PB) - Clutha

New World Balclutha (+PB) - Balclutha

New World Gore - Gore

MyLotto - Invercargill City

Anyone who bought a ticket from those locations can check their ticket in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.