Lotto's website is still being plagued by issues, with frustrated users unable to check their tickets – or even log in – following Saturday night's draw.

A message on the website states the upgrade to MyLotto is complete, but the company is aware of "some intermittent errors".

"We will be working on these overnight and provide an update on 18 July," it reads.

Some Lotto users have been unable to even log in to their accounts today, getting an error message stating "sorry, something went wrong".

In response to ire from customers, Lotto put a statement on its website, explaining why the choice to update on draw night was made.

"We did this for a couple of reasons; this is when all ticket processing for a draw is completed and we don't have a mix of players buying or checking tickets to make the move to the new system easier. It also gives us maximum time to make sure everything is working well before the next Lotto draw."

Saturday's jackpot was $10 million and was not struck.

The numbers in the draw were 31, 3, 18, 34, 16, and 30. The Powerball was 8 and the Bonus Ball 17. The Strike numbers were 31, 3, 18 and 34.

Powerball was not struck so will roll over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $12 million.

First Division was struck, with three lucky Lotto players each winning $333,333. The winning tickets were all sold on MyLotto to players from Auckland, Nelson and Canterbury.

Strike has also rolled over and will be $300,000 on Wednesday night.

The Herald has contacted Lotto for further comment.