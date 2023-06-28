Several tickets bought across Waikato and Bay of Plenty won Lotto second division in Wednesday night’s draw.
There were 25 second division winners, paying out $21,753 each.
Winning ticket outlets included Four Square Coromandel, AJ’s Lotto in Tauranga, New World Morrinsville, Matata Superfoods, Kawerau Food Market and Lotto and Kelso Street Pricecutter in Tokoroa. There were also MyLotto winners in Hamilton and Bay of Plenty.
Three lucky players also won Powerball second division, taking their total winnings to $34,997 each.
Those winning tickets were sold at Whitcoulls Sylvia Park South in Auckland, Kuripuni Lotto and Post Shop in Masterton, and Pak’n Save Masterton in Masterton.
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores can check their ticket in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.
The winning second division tickets were sold at the following stores:
MyLotto - Northland
Dairy Flat Food Mart & Liquor - Auckland
New World Milford- Auckland
Whitcoulls Sylvia Park South (+PB) - Auckland
Bucklands Beach Superette - Auckland
Countdown Manukau City Mall - Auckland
Victoria Dairy - Auckland
Airport Oaks Pharmacy - Auckland
Fresh n Save Pukekohe - Auckland
Four Square Coromandel - Coromandel
AJ’s Lotto - Tauranga
MyLotto - Bay of Plenty
New World Morrinsville - Morrinsville
MyLotto - Hamilton
Matata Superfoods - Whakatāne
Kawerau Food Market and Lotto - Kawerau
Kelso Street Pricecutter - Tokoroa
Kuripuni Lotto and Post Shop (+PB) - Masterton
Pak’nSave Masteron (+PB) - Masterton
MetroMart Alicetown - Lower Hutt
Pak’nSave Petone - Lower Hutt
MyLotto - Ashburton
Countdown Timaru North - Timaru
Arrowtown Night ‘n Day - Arrowtown
Southland - MyLotto