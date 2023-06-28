Three players won Powerball second division.

Several tickets bought across Waikato and Bay of Plenty won Lotto second division in Wednesday night’s draw.

There were 25 second division winners, paying out $21,753 each.

Winning ticket outlets included Four Square Coromandel, AJ’s Lotto in Tauranga, New World Morrinsville, Matata Superfoods, Kawerau Food Market and Lotto and Kelso Street Pricecutter in Tokoroa. There were also MyLotto winners in Hamilton and Bay of Plenty.

Three lucky players also won Powerball second division, taking their total winnings to $34,997 each.

Those winning tickets were sold at Whitcoulls Sylvia Park South in Auckland, Kuripuni Lotto and Post Shop in Masterton, and Pak’n Save Masterton in Masterton.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores can check their ticket in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

The winning second division tickets were sold at the following stores:

MyLotto - Northland

Dairy Flat Food Mart & Liquor - Auckland

New World Milford- Auckland

Whitcoulls Sylvia Park South (+PB) - Auckland

Bucklands Beach Superette - Auckland

Countdown Manukau City Mall - Auckland

Victoria Dairy - Auckland

Airport Oaks Pharmacy - Auckland

Fresh n Save Pukekohe - Auckland

Four Square Coromandel - Coromandel

AJ’s Lotto - Tauranga

MyLotto - Bay of Plenty

New World Morrinsville - Morrinsville

MyLotto - Hamilton

Matata Superfoods - Whakatāne

Kawerau Food Market and Lotto - Kawerau

Kelso Street Pricecutter - Tokoroa

Kuripuni Lotto and Post Shop (+PB) - Masterton

Pak’nSave Masteron (+PB) - Masterton

MetroMart Alicetown - Lower Hutt

Pak’nSave Petone - Lower Hutt

MyLotto - Ashburton

Countdown Timaru North - Timaru

Arrowtown Night ‘n Day - Arrowtown

Southland - MyLotto



