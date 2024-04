Two lucky Tauranga players won Lotto second division in last night's draw. Photo / Michael Bradley

Two lucky Tauranga players won Lotto second division in last night's draw. Photo / Michael Bradley

Two Lotto players in Tauranga have won $13,549 in last night’s draw.

The winning second division tickets were sold at Pak’nSave Tauriko and MyLotto Tauranga.

Nationally, 20 people won Lotto second division.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the below stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.