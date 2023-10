A Lotto player in National Park won are share of Wednesday night's second division draw.

A lucky Lotto player who bought a ticket in National Park will be celebrating after winning more than $17,000 in Wednesday’s Lotto draw.

The ticket, sold at the National Park Four Square, was one of 17 to win in Lotto’s second division draw.

Each second-division winner receives $17,814.

Lotto advised anyone who bought their ticket from National Park Four Square to check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto or through the MyLotto app.