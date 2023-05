Three people players shared the top prize.

Three New Zealanders have split tonight’s $1 million Lotto prize, but the Powerball remained elusive.

Tonight’s winning tickets are each worth $333,333.

The winners bought their tickets from Whanga Books in Whangamata, Four Square Dannevirke, and on MyLotto, from Auckland.

Powerball now jackpots to $8 million on Wednesday and Strike Four will be worth $500,000.