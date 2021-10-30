Lotto riches: Lucky South Auckland punter pockets $6m Powerball windfall

Lotto has been struck just a week after a couple walked away with a giant $42 million jackpot. Photo / NZME

A person who bought a ticket in tonight's Lotto draw from a South Auckland supermarket has walked away with $6.3million.

Lotto NZ said the winner purchased the ticket at New World Southmall in Auckland.

The prize is made up of $6m from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

The instant millionaire becomes the 17th Powerball winner so far this year and comes just a week after a couple from Pokeno scooped the eye-watering $42m jackpot.

Two other Lotto players from Auckland and Wellington pocketed $333,333 for landing the correct numbers for First Division.