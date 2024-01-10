A Ngātea ticket is a winner this week.

A Waikato Lotto player has struck it lucky in last night’s draw.

The player, who bought their ticket at Ngātea Lotto & Foodmart, was one of nine second division winners, each picking up $22,214.

One player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $34,693. The ticket was bought online by a MyLotto player from Central Otago.

Waikato players were also in the money at the weekend. Winning second division tickets were sold at Paper Power Thames, New World Waihi and online to a Hamilton MyLotto player. Each winner pocketed $19,186.

Meanwhile, a lucky Lotto punter from Christchurch is $1 million richer after hitting the first division prize in last night’s draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $8m.

Strike Four also rolled over and will be $1m on Saturday, making it a must-be-won draw.

In a Strike must-be-won draw, if no single ticket wins first division, the prize pool is added to the next highest division with a winner.

Wednesday night’s winning numbers were 4, 5, 12, 13, 28, 34, the Bonus Ball was 24, and the Powerball number was 4.

