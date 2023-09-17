Two Waikato players are among this weekend's second division winners.

Two Waikato players are in the money after winning Lotto second division in Saturday night’s draw.

Both tickets were won by online MyLotto players.

Fourteen players overall won $19,802 each with second division tickets, while one also won Powerball second division, taking their winnings to $37,481. That ticket was sold in Napier.

Last Wednesday a ticket sold at New World Morrinsville won second division, the third second division winner for the town within two weeks.

Meanwhile, a Christchurch player won $1 million with Lotto first division.

The winning ticket was sold at Fresh Choice Prebbleton in Christchurch.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $10 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over and will be $400,000 on Wednesday night.

The winning numbers were 5, 13, 20, 32, 34, 35. Bonus 6 Powerball 6.



