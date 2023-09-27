One Waikato player is $200,000 richer after Wednesday night's draw.

Five lucky Lotto players from Auckland, Waikato and Ashburton have ended the month on a high after each winning $200,000 with Lotto First Division in Wednesday night’s draw.

The winning tickets were sold at the following locations: MyLotto in Auckland City, Southmall Lotto Kiosk in Manurewa, MyLotto in Franklin, Countdown Te Awamutu and My Lotto in Ashburton.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot would be $17 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over and would be $700,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

All of Lotto NZ’s profits support thousands of good causes.









