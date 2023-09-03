Kapiti New World owner Ali Young on selling the winning ticket. Video / Mark Mitchell

Two Waikato players are in the money after winning Lotto’s Second Division in Saturday night’s draw.

One, who bought their ticket at Countdown Paeroa, also won Powerball’s Second Division draw, picking up a prize of $32,500.

The other ticket, bought at Paper Plus Morrinsville, won $20,054.

There was one other Powerball Second Division winner, a ticket sold on MyLotto to a Christchurch player, and 18 Second Division winners in total.

Meanwhile, a player from Wairoa will be starting the month on a high after winning $10.3 million in Saturday night’s Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at New World Wairoa in Wairoa.

The prize is made up of $10m from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

The winner is the 11th Powerball-facilitated multi-millionaire of 2023, and the win comes just weeks after a $37.125m Powerball prize was won by a couple from Paraparaumu.

A MyLotto player in Hamilton won $10.5m playing Powerball in February this year.

Two other players won $333,333 with Lotto First Division. The winning tickets were sold at Fresh Choice Geraldine in Geraldine and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over and will be $400,000 on Wednesday night.

A Hamilton player won $400,000 with Lotto Strike Four in last Wednesday night’s draw. The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.