A Cambridge player has won Powerball second division.

Four of last night’s 11 Lotto second division winning tickets were sold in the Waikato region, including a Powerball second division winner.

The tickets were sold at Pak’nSave Thames, FreshChoice Ngāruawāhia, FreshChoice Leamington in Cambridge and Paetiki Lotto Magazines & Post in Taupō.

Each won $21,292, with the Powerball winner, which was sold at FreshChoice Leamington, taking home $36,715.

Other second division winners were in Pāpāmoa, Carterton, Blenheim, Canterbury, Mosgiel and Invercargill.

Two Waikato players won second division Lotto in Saturday night’s draw. Both were online MyLotto players.

Meanwhile, four players from Whangārei, Auckland, and Porirua each won $250,000 with Lotto first division in last night’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Sunnyside Foodmarket in Whangārei, Rathgar Road Discount Foodmart in Auckland, Beachlands Post & Lotto in Auckland, and Eastside Foodmarket and Lotto in Porirua.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $12 million.

A Strike player from Canterbury will also be celebrating after winning $400,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto.





