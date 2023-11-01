A winning ticket was bought in a small Waikato town.

A Lotto ticket bought in Ngātea has won its holder $1 million in last night’s draw.

The ticket was bought at Ngātea Lotto & Foodmart.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Meanwhile, two Strike players each won $100,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike tickets were sold at Paper Plus Meadowbank in Auckland and at Countdown Manukau in Auckland.

Twelve players each won $15,099 with Lotto second division. The winning tickets were bought in Auckland, Gisborne, Napier, Palmerston North, Blenheim, Central Otago and Bluff.

The winning numbers were 2 6 13 26 28 32 with bonus 16 and Powerball 8. Strike was 6 28 13 2.

