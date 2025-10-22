Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Lotto Powerball: Winning numbers are in for $25 million jackpot draw

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

How does Lotto make overnight millionaires? Video / Annaleise Shortland

The biggest Lotto jackpot of the year so far is up for grabs this evening, with a $25 million Powerball prize up for grabs.

The lucky numbers are 37, 3, 31, 12, 9 and 15. The Bonus Ball is 39 and the Powerball number is 6.

Players have a

