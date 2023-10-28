Voyager 2023 media awards
New Zealand

Lotto: Powerball second division goes to Tauranga and Auckland

Bay of Plenty Times
Quick Read
A Northlander has won $23,739 with Lotto second division

Lotto luck has struck in Tauranga.

Last night a supermarket shopper at Pak’nSave Tauriko won the Powerball Second Divison alongside a punter from Auckland. They bought their ticket from Paper Plus Meadowbank.

Both players would pocket $42,165.

Six other Second Divison winners will take home $33,559.

The Lotto NZ Communications team encouraged people to check their tickets as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at:

  • The MyLotto (x2), Auckland
  • Paper Plus Meadowbank (+PB) Auckland
  • New World Botany, Auckland
  • Pak n Save Tauriko (+PB), Tauranga
  • Ōtaki Post and Lotto, Ōtaki
  • New World Churton Park, Wellington
  • MyLotto, Wellington

