Lotto luck has struck in Tauranga.
Last night a supermarket shopper at Pak’nSave Tauriko won the Powerball Second Divison alongside a punter from Auckland. They bought their ticket from Paper Plus Meadowbank.
Both players would pocket $42,165.
Six other Second Divison winners will take home $33,559.
The Lotto NZ Communications team encouraged people to check their tickets as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.
The winning Second Division tickets were sold at:
- The MyLotto (x2), Auckland
- Paper Plus Meadowbank (+PB) Auckland
- New World Botany, Auckland
- Pak n Save Tauriko (+PB), Tauranga
- Ōtaki Post and Lotto, Ōtaki
- New World Churton Park, Wellington
- MyLotto, Wellington