One lucky Lotto player from Auckland has won $13 million in tonight's draw.

The huge win includes $12m for Powerball, and $1m for Division One. The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Tonight's Lotto numbers were 2, 6, 15, 22, 29 and 38.

The Bonus ball was 27, and the Powerball was eight.

Strike Four numbers were in this order: 38, 15, 29 and 22.

Besides the big winner, 12 people scooped the Division 2 prize tonight.

The win comes less than a month after an Auckland couple won $8.5m with Powerball First Division in the draw on Saturday, April 9.

The couple were lying in bed on Sunday morning when they realised they had landed the $8.5m Lotto prize.

The pair then jumped out of bed and started dancing - accompanied by their confused dog.

"We were lying in bed on Sunday morning when I checked my emails and saw one from Lotto NZ saying I had a prize to claim on MyLotto. I'd never received an email like that before, so immediately turned to my wife and asked her to have a look," said the man.

"She took one look at the email and immediately started buzzing – she kept saying 'check it, check it, check it'. So we jumped out of bed and raced to the living room, grabbed the laptop and pulled up MyLotto."

In March an Auckland grandmother scooped a $28m Lotto Powerball jackpot.

The woman thought nothing of the Powerball ticket that was sitting in her handbag until she saw the owners of the store in the headlines.

She decided to check a few tickets she had piled up while she was out shopping.

"My heart started racing, I just couldn't believe it. The owner took me out the back of the store to let me know exactly how much I'd won and to sort out the paperwork somewhere private – which was good, because by that stage I was shaking and crying, I was so overwhelmed."