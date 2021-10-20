Lotto Powerball: Lotto NZ 'sorry' as thousands of Kiwis can't buy, check tickets online

Lotto NZ has tonight apologised as tens of thousands of Kiwis are locked out from checking their tickets - and many couldn't buy their chance at the $42 million jackpot.

"This evening, some players may have experienced issues when trying to top up or buy their tickets and we're sorry for any inconvenience caused," the agency said on Facebook, shortly after a single player - with a ticket bought in Pokeno, south of Auckland, claimed the second-largest Powerball prize ever in New Zealand.

At just before 9pm, punters scrambling to check their tickets on MyLotto were told they would need to wait for more than an hour - with as many as 60,000 Kiwis in the queue.

Earlier a message on the site said: "We're currently experiencing issues for players trying to top up, we're working as quickly as we can to try and fix this. Sorry for the inconvenience."

"For customers who tried to top up but weren't successful, funds will go back into your bank account in the coming days. For players trying to login to check their tickets tonight, MyLotto is still very busy and we encourage you to try again tomorrow.

"During high jackpots we always encourage players to buy their tickets early to avoid our busiest times. We will continue to update you as we know more."

Punters weren't impressed.

"There's never been these kinds of holdups/delays/queues in the past when trying to check online tickets. Maybe it's because there are a lot more checking with such a big prize, however if you're going to promote online buying, then you need the resources (server "speed" or whatever technical thingy it is) to deliver," said one, on the Lotto Facebook page.

"How is it that NZ Herald can announce a winner b4 LOTTO Nz does...," said another.

Tonight's numbers are 2, 3, 4, 7, 19, 31. The bonus ball is 8 and the Powerball is 9.

Strike Four numbers were 4, 19, 3, 31, with seven players winning $142,857 each.

The winning ticket was sold at Countdown Pokeno - which has a population of 3320 and is 5km from Mercer.