Lotto Powerball jackpots to $28 million on Saturday

A brief history of Lotteries throughout the ages. Video / NZ Herald

One lucky Wellingtonian is $1 million richer with first division as Powerball jackpots to $28 million.

The winning First Division ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Wellington.

Tonight's winning numbers were: 23, 16, 24, 1, 5 and 39. Bonus ball 38 and Powerball 10

Powerball was not struck tonight, meaning it rolls over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $28 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $500,000 on Saturday.

Lotto NZ counters can open at all traffic light settings, however, live Lotto draws are unable to take place while Auckland is in red.

Last week it was revealed a Lotto ticket worth $8.25m was sold at the Matamata Paper Plus.

Owners Graeme and Kate Guilford have posted on the store's Facebook page, urging the winner to get in touch and offering to open after hours to process the paperwork and validate the ticket in private.

Matamata-Piako mayor Ash Tanner said it was exciting times for the district, which was on a winning streak. A $4.5m Lotto ticket was sold in neighbouring town Te Aroha in January.

"We just need Morrinsville now and we will be away," he said.