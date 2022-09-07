A brief history of Lotteries throughout the ages. Video / NZ Herald

Both Powerball and Strike will roll over to Saturday for a combined prize pool of over $16 million.

After not being struck this evening, the jackpot has been raised to $15m for Saturday's draw. For first division, the jackpot will be $1m.

Strike four also rolled over tonight, and that jackpot now sits at $400,000.

Six players will be celebrating, however, after each winning $39,447 in the second division jackpot.

One lucky player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $54,791. The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold at Pak N Save Richmond in Nelson.

The other winning tickets were sold at Countdown Manukau City Mall, MyLotto (Auckland), New World Te Kauwhata, MyLotto (Bay of Plenty), Pak N Save Richmond, and Pak N Save Rangiora.

Tonight's numbers were: 05 12 19 21 26 38.

Bonus: 37

Powerball: 09

Strike order: 19, 2, 38, 21