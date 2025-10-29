But the surprises didn’t stop there. One Cantabrian, playing Strike Four, also won $200,000 through their lucky ticket.

The prize winner bought theirs at New World Ravenswood, about 30 minutes north of central Christchurch.

Last night's winning First Division tickets were sold in Whangārei, Tauranga and two in Auckland. Photo / Lotto

Wednesday night’s Powerball numbers were 30, 4, 14, 24, 13, and 33. The Bonus ball was 38 and the Powerball was 2.

The $30 million Lotto Powerball jackpot was not struck. It will now roll over to $33 million - the largest jackpot of 2025 so far - for Saturday’s draw.

The total prize pool on offer was $31.2m – $30m in Powerball, $1m in First Division and $200,000 in Strike Four.

Ahead of Saturday’s draw, Lotto recommends purchasing their tickets from retailers early to avoid the last-minute rush on draw day.

The biggest Powerball win of the year so far has seen an Auckland player snag $23.3m after purchasing a ticket through MyLotto in April.

Only one other player has come close to taking home such an eye-watering prize; in August, a MyLotto player hit the Powerball jackpot, scoring $20.25m through their winning ticket.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot climbs to $33m, the biggest of 2025 so far. Photo / Michael Bradley

What to do if you win

Ticket holders can see immediately if they have won if they purchased a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to the account.

For prizes of more than $1000, winners must complete an online prize form.

Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.

For the Powerball jackpot to be claimed, a ticket holder must get all six Lotto numbers correct as well as the added Powerball number.

Powerball wins in 2025

January 8: $7m, MyLotto player in Wellington.

January 22: $8.3m, MyLotto player in Taranaki.

February 8: $10.5m, Glenview Centre Lotto and Post, Hamilton.

February 26: $10.5m, Paper Plus Waihī and Toyworld, Waihī.

March 15: $5.5m, New World St Martins, Christchurch.

March 15: $5.5m, New World Gardens, Dunedin.

March 22: $5.3m, Windsor on the Spot Express, Port Chalmers.

April 23: $23.3m, MyLotto, Auckland.

May 21: $17.2m, New World Whitby, Porirua.

June 21: $15.08m, Plaza Supervalue, Invercargill.

June 21: $15.08m, MyLotto, Wellington.

July 9: $10.3m, MyLotto, Christchurch.

August 9: $20.25m, MyLotto, Christchurch.

August 30: $12.5m, MyLotto, Ōpōtiki.

September 13: $10m, MyLotto, Dunedin.

