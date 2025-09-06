Advertisement
Lotto Powerball: Have you struck big in tonight’s $5 million draw?

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

New Zealand Naturist Federation President Alice de Wet weighs in on the naked Lotto advertisement.

The potentially lucky Lotto Numbers are in that come make another Kiwi an overnight multi-millionaire.

Lotto Powerball is offering a $5 million jackpot.

A further $1m is available via First Division.

Tonight’s numbers are 18, 17, 32, 27, 6 and 40. The bonus ball is 39 and Powerball 9.

The

