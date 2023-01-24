Winning Lotto and becoming an instant multi-millionaire is not always easy - but it ain't half bad either. Video / Mike Scott

An Auckland woman who has pocketed over $4 million after winning Lotto’s Powerball First Division initially thought she had only won $4000.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, checked her ticket on Sunday morning but it wasn’t until later in the day, after getting her great-niece to check the ticket, that she realised she had won the big prize.

“I logged in and checked my ticket and noticed all the numbers line up. But to be honest, I thought it said ‘$4,000′, not four million!” the woman said, in disbelief.

The woman purchased the winning ticket online and in total won $4.3 million.

She had family staying with her at the time and had spent the day looking at photos on a computer, and visiting a park.

“While we were at the park, I asked my niece to double-check my ticket,” she said.

It was then the woman realised her mistake, with her niece confirming she had won the big prize.

“I couldn’t believe it was actually four million! I said, ‘Are you sure?’”

“And my niece was so lovely. She said; ‘You’re the best person to win it – you deserve it,’” the woman said.

Having realised the extent of her winnings, the woman celebrated by popping some bubbles with her family on Sunday evening.

“I feel so blessed,” she said.

The woman, who is about to retire, is going to use her winnings to pay off her mortgage and renovate her bathroom. She also plans to donate to some charities special to her.

“The last few years have been pretty hairy, so the win gives me more financial certainty. I will definitely be sharing it with my family and also donating to charity,” she said.