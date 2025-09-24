Advertisement
Lotto Powerball: $6m up for grabs, are you a winner?

NZ Herald
New Zealand Naturist Federation President Alice de Wet weighs in on the naked Lotto advertisement.

The numbers are in for tonight’s $6 million Lotto Powerball draw.

The winning numbers are 26, 20, 31, 36, 24, and 10. The bonus ball is 12 and the Powerball is 5.

The last jackpot winner was a Dunedin player who won $10m on September 13, making them the second

