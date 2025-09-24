January 8: $7m, MyLotto, Wellington

January 22: $8.3m, MyLotto, Taranaki

February 8: $10.5m, Glenview Centre Lotto & Post, Hamilton

February 26: $10.5m, Paper Plus Waihī & Toyworld, Waihī

March 15: $5.5m, New World St Martins, Christchurch

March 15: $5.5m, New World Gardens, Dunedin

March 22: $5.3m, Windsor On the Spot Express, Port Chalmers

April 23: $23.3m, MyLotto, Auckland

May 21: $17.2m, New World Whitby, Porirua

June 21: $15.08m, Plaza Supervalue, Invercargill

June 21: $15.08m, MyLotto, Wellington

July 9: $10.3m, MyLotto, Christchurch

August 9: $20.25m, MyLotto, Christchurch

August 30: $12.5m, MyLotto, Ōpōtiki

September 13: $10m, MyLotto, Dunedin

What to do if you win

Ticket holders can see immediately if they have won if they purchased a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to the account.

For prizes of more than $1000, winners have to fill in an online prize form.

Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.

For the Powerball jackpot to be claimed, a ticket holder must get all six Lotto numbers correct as well as the added Powerball number.

