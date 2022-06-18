Lotto Powerball: $10 million draw goes unstruck

Lotto Powerball has jackpotted over again to Big Wednesday after tonight's $10 million draw was not struck. Photo / Dean Purcell

Tonight's $10 million Lotto Powerball draw has not been struck.

The mouth-watering sum was up for grabs in tonight, with players dreaming of the chance of becoming overnight multi-millionaires.

Five players shared the $1m First Division pot, each winning $200,000.

But no-one was lucky enough to have all six Lotto balls, plus the Powerball.

The numbers were: 6, 13, 15, 17, 33 and 38. The Powerball was 4 and the Bonus Ball 3.

Powerball will now jackpot to $12m for Wednesday's draw.

Earlier this week a Napier resident became $333,333 richer after a winning Lotto ticket grabbed a share of the $1m first division prize in the Big Wednesday draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Pak N Save in Napier.

The two other lucky Lotto players were from Northland and Porirua.

Three weeks ago a Hamilton couple spent their weekend smiling after discovering they were New Zealand's latest multi-millionaires.

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, were the latest winners of Powerball's $9 million jackpot after picking up their usual Saturday ticket from their local Four Square in Matangi.

While watching the news later on, the woman saw a winning ticket had been drawn from their local store but thought little of it.

"I just brushed it off and thought 'nah it can't possibly be us'."

It wasn't until the next morning that she mentioned it to her partner, who decided to check.

"I got the iPad and checked the ticket anyway, but I misread it and thought the Bonus Ball was the Powerball number, so it took a few seconds before I realised I was actually holding the winning ticket."

He called over his partner who at first didn't believe the good news.

"I said a few choice words – I was certain he was having me on, but when I checked over his shoulder, the winning line might as well have jumped off the ticket!" she said.

To deal with the shock of being multi-millionaires, the pair popped down to their local coffee shop.

"It was bizarre being out in public knowing we were the winners, I kept thinking everyone looking at us knew," the man said.

Once they settled in to the idea, they spent the weekend grinning at each other every time they passed in the house.

Despite their huge win, the pair have no grand plans.

"We are sensible people – you won't see me driving around in a Lamborghini next week," said the man.

"But we are very much looking forward to buying our first home and setting ourselves up for the future."