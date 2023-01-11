Winning Lotto and becoming an instant multi-millionaire is not always easy - but it ain't half bad either. Video / Mike Scott

Winning Lotto and becoming an instant multi-millionaire is not always easy - but it ain't half bad either. Video / Mike Scott

You better check your ticket because the numbers are in for tonight’s mouth-watering $17 million Lotto Powerball draw.

The numbers were: 18, 22, 24, 33, 9 and 10. The Bonus Ball was 4 and the Power Ball was 8.

Last week, a Napier man became an overnight millionaire in Saturday’s draw after purchasing his first division ticket from Greenmeadows New World in Napier.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, usually waits to check his tickets so he can keep dreaming about the “big one” as long as possible but decided instead to check his ticket late on the night of the draw.

“When it came up ‘major prize’ I was pretty excited but had to wait until morning to get to the supermarket to find out how much I’d won,” he said.

He said he planned to use the money to splash out on his family and pets, but not before sitting down for a humble cup of noodles to celebrate.

In 2022, 19 people became multi-millionaires thanks to Powerball.







