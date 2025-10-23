There was $25 million on offer for Wednesday’s Lotto Powerball – the largest jackpot this year.

The lucky numbers were 37, 3, 31, 12, 9 and 15. The Bonus Ball was 39 and the Powerball number was 6.

Saturday's Powerball jackpot will climb to $28 million – a record for the year – after no one won on Wednesday. Photo / NZME

It failed to be struck, so Powerball will roll over to an even grander $28m for Saturday night’s draw.

Last weekend, a Waikato resident scored the entire $1m up for grabs in Saturday’s Lotto First Division draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.

And an Auckland woman won $500,000 after finding a stray Lotto ticket at the bottom of her handbag, highlighting the importance of checking your tickets and keeping them in a safe place.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, received a call from Lotto headquarters about an unclaimed prize from a draw on May 31, 2025.

She had several tickets in her bags from previous draws but assumed they had all been checked.

An Auckland woman recently learnt she'd won $500,000 through a Lotto ticket that was seemingly lost in her bag. Photo / Lotto

However, after finding a bonus ticket in her handbag, she checked numbers from a previous draw and found all six matched.

“The person on the phone read out the winning numbers as I checked them on my ticket,” the woman said.

“I had all six and she asked me if I knew what that meant – but I didn’t.

“That’s when she told me the prize for that draw was $500,000. I was absolutely speechless and almost in tears.”

2025 Lotto Powerball wins

January 8: $7m, MyLotto player in Wellington.

January 22: $8.3m, MyLotto player in Taranaki.

February 8: $10.5m, Glenview Centre Lotto and Post, Hamilton.

February 26: $10.5m, Paper Plus Waihī and Toyworld, Waihī.

March 15: $5.5m, New World St Martins, Christchurch.

March 15: $5.5m, New World Gardens, Dunedin.

March 22: $5.3m, Windsor on the Spot Express, Port Chalmers.

April 23: $23.3m, MyLotto, Auckland.

May 21: $17.2m, New World Whitby, Porirua.

June 21: $15.08m, Plaza Supervalue, Invercargill.

June 21: $15.08m, MyLotto, Wellington.

July 9: $10.3m, MyLotto, Christchurch.

August 9: $20.25m, MyLotto, Christchurch.

August 30: $12.5m, MyLotto, Ōpōtiki.

September 13: $10m, MyLotto, Dunedin.

