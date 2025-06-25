Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Lotto fever grips New Zealand amid financial struggles and rising living costs – Editorial

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Lotto promises the hope of a life transformed. Photo / Michael Bradley

Lotto promises the hope of a life transformed. Photo / Michael Bradley

Editorial
  • Last weekend’s $30 million Powerball prize led to a surge in Lotto sales and queues.
  • Lotto is seen by some as a get rich quick chance amid rising living costs and mortgage struggles.
  • Nearly 70% of Lotto sales in 2022 were from the poorest half of the community.

Every Wednesday and Saturday night, Kiwis tune into the telly, Lotto tickets clutched in their hands, wishing their lives are the ones about to be transformed.

Last weekend’s $30 million Powerball prize saw Lotto fever grip the country. Sales surged and punters were warned to expect queues.

Why are New

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand